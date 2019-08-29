Leading Napier barrister and former Hawke's Bay Law Society president Jonathan Krebs has been appointed a District Court judge.

The appointment, with Krebs to be sworn-in in October and to be based in Palmerston North, was announced on Thursday by Attorney-General David Parker and is the first of a Hawke's Bay counsel to either the District or High courts since that of Tony Snell four years ago.

Operating out of both Napier and Auckland, Krebs has had prominent roles as both a defence counsel and Crown prosecutor, in jury trials such as those in which he will now be the

