Ten days after a gunman killed dozens of people at two Christchurch mosques, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised answers.

Her government, she said, would commission an investigation to delve into the concern haunting every New Zealander, but especially the country's Muslims: Could the terrorist attack have been prevented?

The inquiry, she said, would make a priority of consulting with the Muslim community, a group long overlooked and now desperate for assurances about their safety.

But halfway through what is expected to be an eight-month investigation, influential Muslims appointed to advise the inquiry say they have been sidelined by the officials

