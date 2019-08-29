Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's the troubling details of foreign political donations. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Serious questions are being raised about political donations and whether they're leaving us open to foreign interference.

A Herald investigation has found former Trade Minister Todd McClay helped arrange a $150,000 donation from Chinese racing industry billionaire Lin Lang, begging the question of what was expected in return.

The donation was made through a New Zealand-registered company after chairman and owner Lin Lang met then

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: