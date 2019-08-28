A man accused of driving a steamroller towards a group of boy racers has lost name suppression.

Patrick John Roil, 47, from Porirua, was charged with endangering transport and drink driving after allegedly embarking on a car-destroying rampage last month that left at least two people injured.

He was granted name suppression at his first appearance in the Hutt Valley District Court, but it was lifted during a hearing this morning.

Roil is accused of driving a road roller into a group of car enthusiasts who had gathered for a boy racer meet on Eastern Hutt Rd in Upper Hutt in the early hours of July 27.

Vehicles were destroyed in the incident, and one person suffered leg injuries and another injuries to the face after an altercation broke out.

The roller damaged and pushed a number of parked cars, while witnesses described chaos as others attempted to flee the roller. It's thought people were injured in the clamour to get out of the way of the rampaging roller.