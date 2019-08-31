It seemed like a perfect plan. Our friends could house sit for the last month of our holiday and we'd find others to do the first fortnight.

We signed on a couple who really, really wanted to stay at our place, despite my warnings that it was remote, rural and populated by livestock including large bulls. Then, two days before we flew to Darwin, disaster. Our friend, the second sitter, had hit a health problem and was in hospital in the South Island.

There was only one solution – we'd revisit the house sitting website and find replacements. Time

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.