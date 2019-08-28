Regional Development Minister Shane Jones' journeys handing out funding to the provinces have seen him rack up the highest expenses of any MP in the past three months.

Politicians picked up $3.6 million in bills in the quarter to June, according to just-released official figures.

The overall figures are similar to the same time last year, although international travel costs were up about $200,000 in comparison.

Jones, who has been distributing his $1 billion a year provincial growth fund in the regions, accumulated a total of $44,728 in domestic costs.

That's higher than even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose domestic bill was $40,341 – although she had just short of $100,000 of international travel costs compared to Jones' $19,960.

The latest reports on MPs' spending has been revealed this morning. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The same time last year Jones accumulated bills of about $43,500, although he lives in Northland, likely making his travel expenses to get home significantly higher than for many MPs.

Opposition leader Simon Bridges was again the highest-spending non-ministerial MP, picking up $45,006.

However, that includes $13,210 in limousine expenses he would have only been charged $6412 if a minister. The Leader of the Opposition gets access to Crown limos but at a higher cost.

Of the top 10 MPs who aren't ministers, nine of the highest spenders were National MPs.

NZ First's Mark Patterson was the only one outside of National to make the top-10 non-ministers list, with expenses of $34,645.

But costs are usually higher for politicians in larger or more remote electorates.