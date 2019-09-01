Cochlear implants have opened up new world of hearing for Charlie, 10.

For 10 years Charlie Kiefte woke up each morning to silence.

Now when he wakes he hears everything other kids do - birds chirping, rubbish trucks backing and his mum greeting him with "good morning".

"It's awesome. Now, I'll be able to hear my family's voices. I really like hearing, I'm just happy," Charlie told the Herald moments after his second cochlear implant was switched on.

A cochlear implant is a surgically implanted electronic device that provides a sense of sound to a person who is severely hard of hearing or profoundly deaf.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The "resilient lover of life" was born

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

About charge syndrome:

About Loud Shirt Day, September 27: