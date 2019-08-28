A cyclist is still fighting for his life at Hawke's Bay Hospital, the morning after a collision with a truck on Hyderabad Rd, Napier on Wednesday.

Police arrived at the scene at 3.20pm and closed the road until about 7.30pm on Monday.

Police blocked off the roundabout at the intersection of Hyderabad Rd, Prebensen Dr and Corunna Bay as the serious crash unit carried out its investigation.

Diversions were put in place as traffic built up around the busy intersection.

Original reports to police suggested the patient was a child, a police spokesperson said, however, this was later updated.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s had critical injuries and was transported to hospital by St John Ambulance.

As of this morning, he was still in a critical condition, a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said.