A lecturer in vaccinology says it's inevitable that more students and staff at Manurewa High School will be diagnosed with measles in an outbreak that she says is showing no sign of levelling off.

Thirteen students have so far contracted measles and the school has told anyone not immunised to stay home until Monday, and for those attending to bring proof of immunity.

Yesterday, the government updated the total number of cases of measles so far this year to 849, making it New Zealand's worst measles epidemic in at least 22 years.

The University of Auckland's senior lecturer in vaccinology, Dr Helen Petousis-Harris, expects more people to contract the disease at the school.

"It'll be inevitable because people are infectious before they develop any symptoms. So they could have been moving among other members of the school community and also outside that school community for some time before it was recognised that they had the measles," she said.

"We're talking about the most infectious disease that is known to man."

She said we can expect things to get worse before they get better.

"It looks to me like it's ramping up - the epidemic curve looks like it's heading into interstellar space at the moment. So there's no evidence that it's levelling off at this stage, which is really concerning."

Just down the road from Manurewa High, Rowandale Primary School has also been rocked by the outbreak.

A teacher there was diagnosed with measles just over a week ago and school principal Karl Vasau said they're remaining vigilant for signs of the measles.

"We've got 610 children at Rowandale School and when this scare started and we started to make measures for children who aren't immune, we had about 170 children away on the day after that. We also had a large number of our staff away."

Auckland medical officials say the regional public health service is helping the school try to stop the spread of the virus.

Nationally, the Ministry of Health is boosting support for immunisation services tackling the measles outbreak.

