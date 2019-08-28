Auckland can expect fine spells and isolated showers today as confusion reigns over whether the city is set to break a record for the most rainy days in a single month.

Residents can expect a forecast high of 15C today with more rain tipped for tomorrow before the weather turns largely fine on the weekend.

But the question remains as to whether Aucklanders will have something to show for the past two months of miserable conditions in the form of another record.

Last month, city residents suffered through 28 rainy days - a new record, according to forecaster MetService.

That meant we had just 3 days without rain.

The previous rainiest month had been in August 2010 with 27 rain days.

And things haven't got much better this month. MetService had recorded 26 rain days in August as of yesterday morning at its base in Whenuapai.

A warm and fiery start to the day in Dunners!



Fellow forecaster National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research had its official count from its Mangere base at 25.

Both forecasters are expected to post updates later this morning.

But with the end of the month fast closing in, there is not only uncertainty about whether we will make it to the 28 days but also about which forecaster's statistic we should rely on.

Overall, MetService said that there had been above average rainfall in Auckland this month, though the volume of rainfall was not a record.

Looking ahead, Auckland can expect a small reprieve on the weekend before September gets wild.

Niwa is terming it a September to Remember as a "sudden stratospheric warming" event peaks over Antarctica tomorrow, leading to unsettled weather in the first or second week of spring.

Today is a busy day at NIWA as we compile our climate outlook for spring



Heads up, September is looking like it could be a particularly bumpy month!



MetService is tipping rain in Auckland every day next week.

Elsewhere, Hamilton can expect a top of 15C with the odd shower today and tomorrow before clearing up for the weekend.

Wellington, meanwhile, is showing Auckland how to enjoy the end of winter and start of spring with a top of 14C today and fine weather stretching into the start of next week before rain hits from Tuesday.

In the South Island, Christchurch can expect a top of 17C with showers today before a run of fine weather over the weekend.

A cold front is also tipped to move in from the south today making snow down to 500m possible in the Far South.

TODAY'S FORECAST:

• Auckland: High 15C, 9C low. Fine spells and isolated showers. Westerlies.

• Whangārei: 16C, 7C. Mainly fine. Chance morning shower. Light winds.

• Hamilton: 15C, 5C. Cloudy periods, with the odd shower until evening. Westerlies.

• Tauranga: 16C, 8C. Mainly fine, but chance afternoon shower. Westerly breezes.



• Napier: 18C, 8C. Fine. Northwesterlies.

• New Plymouth: 15C, 8C. Showers easing afternoon and fine spells developing.

• Wellington: 14C, 7C. Fine with strong northwesterlies.

• Nelson: 15C, 5C. Fine. Southwesterlies, especially morning and evening.

• Christchurch: 17C, 0C. High cloud developing. A few showers possible from late afternoon

• Queenstown: 11C, 1C. Morning rain, then fine spells from midday.

• Dunedin: 12C, 6C. A period of rain from mid morning as gusty northerlies change southwest.

• Invercargill: 11C, 6C. Rain then a few showers, clearing afternoon. Showers returning in the evening.