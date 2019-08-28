Sir Peter Jackson has taken the stand in a fraud trial for a man accused of selling one of the film director's vintage planes and using the money to pay off his own debt.

Eugene DeMarco faces six charges relating to fraud during 2016 and 2017 while working for The Vintage Aviator, a company owned by Sir Peter, which sells restored and replica vintage World War I planes.

The movie mogul was called as a witness in the trial in the High Court at Wellington this morning, where he explained how the company and his relationship with DeMarco had come about.

Sir Peter wanted to run a factory building replica World War I planes from scratch, and hired DeMarco to carry out the work. It was also his role to test pilot the aircraft.

He said it eventually became clear that "Gene didn't like people looking over his shoulder", but he and partner Dame Fran Walsh still wanted to maintain oversight, so appointed two "utterly trustworthy" directors of the company - their personal lawyer and personal accountant.

He described how DeMarco came to him asking for a $620,000 loan so he could buy a pair of World War II planes to save them from being sold internationally. It was to be short-term loan, paid off within a year.

But as time went on, the loan still hadn't been repaid.

Sir Peter said DeMarco then spoke to him in 2016 about an "old fella" in Auckland who had won the lottery and wanted to buy some World War I planes to donate to the NZ Warbirds Association.

"This was at a time where there was a lot of tension and pressure around Gene repaying the debt ... There was a lot of, kind of, inherent anger in the air around this," he said.

No solid plans were made to sell the plane, as far as he knew.

"The next thing that I recall was that I was just surfing the internet one evening in earlyish 2017 and I saw a photograph from a New Zealand Warbirds open day."

Sir Peter had spotted a photo of one of his planes. He had not heard anything about a sale being made so began asking questions. It turned out the company had received no money from the sale.

He then tracked down the man who had bought the planes, who found his chequebook and told him how much he'd paid.

"I said these are vastly overpriced planes, this is not our price," Sir Peter said.