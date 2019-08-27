Hobsonville Pt ferry passengers were left high and dry after an electrical fault pulled the boat from service.

The last minute cancellation of today's 6.30am ferry angered locals and the sending of a smaller ferry to the next trip at 7.45am, where passengers stood and or sat on stairs, while others were left behind.

It's left locals wondering for the future of the service if problems continue.

But a Fullers360 spokesman said the cancellation was due to the vessel experiencing an electrical fault on its way to Hobsonville and was therefore unable to complete the trip.

"An alternative vessel was used for the 7.45am service, which reached capacity. We run to strict maritime regulations as to the capacity of the vessel.



"The Hobsonville route is an AT contracted service and any decision regarding increasing the frequency or capacity of the route sits with Auckland Transport. Please refer to them for any more details there," the Fullers360 spokesperson said.

One passenger posted on social media that passengers were turned away for the back-up 7.45am service, and he was left wondering at the ramifications of further issues in the future as the area's population grows.

Locals lamented the incident stating they didn't catch it due to price and lack of sailings.

Another commented why Hobsonville wasn't provided a back-up service.

Frustrations in the community peaked last year after they shelled out $50,000 from their own pockets for a new weekend ferry service to and from the CBD.

There were now three morning, three afternoon sailings, plus multiple sailings on the weekend.