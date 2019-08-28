Cashless currency

There appears to be a division between politicians and central banking Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) about what monetary reset is required.
While Finance Minister Grant Robertson is upbeat on the Reserve Bank's ability to reduce interest rates and stimulate the economy, my theory is the Government is preparing to default on the national debt and move us to a cashless society.
Christine Lagarde from the International Monetary Fund has been encouraging central banks to centralise blockchain technology and issue digital currency as money, backed by government in the same way cash is today. Her reasoning is a central bank-backed crypto-currency

Pass mark

Dairy divergence

Bold schemes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dull choices

Keeping track

Privacy breach

MPs' salaries

Ferry crash

Short & Sweet

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.