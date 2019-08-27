An elderly woman has been found dead in Whanganui after a suspected hit and run.

Detective Sergeant Craig Gorringe said about 1.55am the body of an elderly female pedestrian was discovered near the intersection of Anzac Parade and Helmore St,

She had sustained injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended and police searched the area, however so far they have not located a vehicle.

Advertisement

Anzac Parade was closed between Jones and Jellicoe Sts with diversions in place while officers examined the scene.

"We urge the person or people involved in this incident to do the right thing and come forward and speak to us as soon as possible," Gorringe said.

"We are also seeking any CCTV footage from overnight from businesses or residences on Anzac Parade, along with any sightings of the elderly woman in the Anzac Parade area prior to the time her body was found."

Anybody with information could contact police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.