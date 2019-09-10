A Whangārei man high on drugs led police on a pursuit clipped another vehicle and ditched 18gms of methamphetamine as he tried to run away from police.

Judge Greg Davis said 25-year-old Liam Lomas was "stoned on methamphetamine" when he fled police and was involved in a "prolonged period of bad driving" on May 3 this year.

Lomas appeared for sentence in the Whangārei District Court having pleaded guilty to charges of reckless driving, failing to stop and ascertain injury, failing to stop for police, failing to give details to police, driving while forbidden and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Liam Lomas was "stoned on methamphetamine" when he fled police and was involved in a "prolonged period of bad driving". Photo/ NZME

After taking into account all the factors Lomas was sentenced to two-and-a-half years jail.

The display of reckless driving began on May 3 about 11.15am when police pulled Lomas over on Kensington Ave, in Whangārei. As officers approached he accelerated off hitting 80km/h in a 50km/h zone.

Lomas drove straight though intersections forcing other drivers to take evasive action and topped 120km/h in an 80km/h speed zone.

He headed north on SH1 and started weaving in and out of traffic and undertaking motorists, forcing oncoming vehicles off the road. Lomas undertook a vehicle but clipped the rear causing it travel 100m on the wrong side of the road and spin 180 degrees.

He was forced onto a grass verge but continued to drive at speed. However, the car sustained damage and became inoperable, eventually stopping near Puhipuhi. Lomas ran off towards some bush and threw a container away, which police found had 18gms of meth inside.

Judge Davis said Lomas' parents separated when he was young and he bounced between them. He was introduced to drugs at a young age and left school early to work in various labouring jobs. He had also entered the methamphetamine scene.

Lawyer Sumudu Thode said Lomas accepted he needed help with his drug addiction and at the time he was arrested he was using 3-4gms of meth a day.

He knew anything short of a residential programme would not be sufficient to address his long standing addiction and once it had been addressed he wanted to get a job.