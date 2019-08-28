Overcrowding in emergency departments has sparked a "dangerous" trend of paramedics being told to keep patients waiting in ambulances for up to two hours, a top emergency doctor says.

Experts warn it's putting patients at risk and ties up ambulances needed for other callouts.

The Health Minister confirmed to the Herald he was aware of the problem at some of the country's busiest hospitals, and blamed it on underfunding from the last Government.

St John said, while significant delays do happen, it had processes in place to minimise impacts - such as diverting non-urgent patients to medical clinics.

