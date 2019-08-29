Four of the country's district health boards have posted their highest ever annual suicide rates since records began 12 years ago.

Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall on Monday released the alarming figure of 685 in the year to June 30.

That's 17 more than in the previous 12 months, when there were 668.

Waitematā, Waikato, Whanganui and Capital Coast DHBs all posted their highest suicide numbers, while Lakes District DHB equalled its 2010/11 record of 23 suicides, more than doubling its figure of nine from last year.

Eighty-seven people died in the patch of the Waitemata DHB - which also

