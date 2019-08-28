COMMENT

Cancer has been in the news nearly every other day during 2019. There is good reason for that as cancer is the leading cause of death in New Zealand with more than 23,000 people diagnosed and more than 9600 Kiwis succumbing to the disease last year.

With Daffodil Day approaching it is a good time to reflect on some of the key cancer issues facing us as New Zealanders.

It is predicted - due to an increasing and aging population - cancer diagnoses will increase by 50 per cent by 2030 so there is a clear need for a

