The episode of the horse mogul and the trade minister is not whether the $150,000 donation to the National Party was legal - it was handled and disclosed entirely in accordance with current laws - but to what degree it shows our current legal framework governing donations is fit for purpose.

Setting aside the issue of whether ministers should be seen to involve themselves in political fund-raising, the scale of the donation from the Inner Mongolian Rider Horse Industry NZ in 2017 should alone be cause for a second look at how we presently handle these matters.

That donation was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.