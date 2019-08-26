Police have set up a scene guard outside a North Shore petrol station after an overnight robbery.

Authorities were called to the 24-hour Mobil service station at Verrans Corner, on Verran Rd, about 3.20am.

A police spokeswoman said: "Two people had forced entry and stolen cigarettes and cash.''

Police said the offenders then fled in a vehicle which was later recovered by officers.

The two people involved are still being hunted by police. No descriptions of the alleged offenders have been released at this point.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and a scene guard remains in place," police said.

A woman at the Mobil said just after 7am that the service station was currently closed.

She could not comment until the boss arrived, she said.