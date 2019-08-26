A young man died and another person suffered moderate injuries in what is believed to have been an accident at a residential property in Pukekohe last night.

Emergency services would not elaborate on the cause of the man's death as it is being investigated by the Coroner.

St John Ambulance responded to an incident on Parker Lane in Buckland at 5.13pm on Sunday, a St John spokeswoman said.

"We dispatched two ambulances, one manager and one helicopter. We transported one patient in a moderate condition by road ambulance to Middlemore Hospital."

Advertisement

A police spokesman said officers were called to assist ambulance staff at the address in Buckland around 5.15pm on Sunday following a report of an accident.

On arrival a man was found dead.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the death would be referred to the Coroner, he said.

He could not elaborate on the cause of death as police are investigating on behalf of the Coroner.

A spokesman for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter said Westpac 2 was tasked to Pukekohe to help a male in his 20s who was in a critical condition following an accident.

The man had died and the helicopter was returned to base, he said.