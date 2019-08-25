by Tim Brown of RNZ

Dunedin police have sent a warning to the city's motorists after a series of concerning drink driving incidents over the weekend.

The most concerning case involved a father driving at almost three times the legal limit with his child in the car.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the man was stopped on Saturday at a police checkpoint at about midnight in the central city.

He blew a reading of more than 700 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Also in the car was his 10-year-old daughter.

Police now had serious concerns for the welfare of the child after the incident, Dinnissen said.

Officers were also called to a car crash in the suburb of Calton Hill.

A 33-year-old was arrested after crashing his car into a power pole.

At first he fled the scene, only to return later.

It then emerged he was subject to a zero-alcohol licence and when tested he blew more than four times the legal limit, Dinnissen said.

A 16-year-old was also pulled over past their curfew late on Saturday and blew a breath-alcohol reading of 390 micrograms - drivers under the age of 20 could not consume any alcohol.

Dinnissen said the incidents were a concern for officers in the city and drink drivers would continue to be targeted.

- RNZ