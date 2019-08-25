Police have confirmed Rotorua man Andrew Gunn, 28, who was reported missing in late July, has been found dead.

In a press release this morning, police confirmed they had found Gunn on August 13.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.

Gunn was last seen on July 21 on State Highway 38, wearing a dark jacket and pants.

Police had been searching around Kāingaroa Forest, near Rotorua, earlier this month.

Gunn's family had posted a missing person's flyer on social media in an attempt to find him.