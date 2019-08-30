On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The world is a busy place to grow up in for today's children. Phones, the internet and social media have made it difficult for anyone to just stop for a moment. To counter that, some schools across the city have adopted mindfulness, a practice that does just that. It is making a world of difference for a number of students when it comes to mental health, stress and anxiety. Reporter Caroline Fleming spoke to some local principals to see what all the fuss is about.
Close your eyes and concentrate on your breathing.
This simple action for up to eightminutes a day is changing the mindset of hundreds of Tauranga children in their classrooms.
It is referred to as practising mindfulness and is revolutionising stress, anger and behavioural management in a number of Tauranga schools.
Children's stress and anger levels were noticeably lower, which made a good environment for learning, McIndoe said.
According to the Smiling Mind website, the mindfulness in schools programme aimed to increase mental wellbeing, create calm classrooms and improve concentration, focus and resilience.
This idea of improving focus was one that Matua School principal Craig Wallis said was a key factor in the decision to implement it into his school, as well as helping regulate pupils' emotions.
He said his teachers had noticed a difference and it had the potential to become a fundamental learning block for the overall wellness of children.
However, Wallis said it was not a "cure-all" and it needed to be combined with good sleep patterns, exercise and nutrition.
Tauranga Primary School principal Fiona Hawes said the school started using mindfulness back in 2015 as a tool for children to manage anxiety and stress.
She said she had received positive comments from both parents and children and it had been highlighted as a top method in helping them stay calm.
Victoria University of Wellington faculty of education Associate Professor Joanna Higgins said she conducted a year-long study last year on mindfulness in the classroom and had since become an advocate for the practice with children.
She said it improved social and emotional wellbeing, as well as student behaviour.
Mindfulness allowed students to channel high energy levels that caused them to "fiddle" or "lose focus", she said.
Ministry of Education acting deputy secretary of early learning and student achievement Pauline Cleaver said mindfulness programmes could help students develop the skills to maintain and enhance their personal wellbeing and mental health.
The New Zealand Curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa asked schools to help students develop competencies for mental wellness.