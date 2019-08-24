Hawke's Bay Hospital's maternity wing is temporarily closed after a chemical spill.

Fire services were called to the scene at 9.15am on Sunday and say they have closed the wing temporarily as they work to identify the chemical and clear it in a safe manner.

Police were also at the scene to help keep the area clear and help evacuate some of the patients inside.

A number of people have been evacuated from some parts of the hospital as a precaution.

Police are asking members of the public not to attend the hospital at this time unless it is an emergency.

MORE TO COME