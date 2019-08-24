Two people have been injured after a car drove off an Auckland motorway and into a house.

Police received a report of a car going off the Southern Motorway, down a bank and into a house on Clayton Ave in Otara, about 9.15am.

St John said three vehicles attended and transported two patients to Middlemore Hospital, one in a serious condition and one with moderate injuries.

A person at the scene said it appeared the car had rolled and caused damage to a trampoline on the property.

Police said the building was undamaged following the crash.

NZ Transport Agency said the East Tamaki on-ramp is closed due to the incident.

A detour has been set up via Highbrook Dr or Redoubt Rd.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and expect delays.