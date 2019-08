A person has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a suspected shooting in Auckland's CBD early this morning.

Police were called about 1.45am to reports of someone being injured by a firearm on Cross St - near Karangahape Rd.

Officers are still investigating what happened.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed three units, including ambulances and a manager, attended the scene.

Advertisement

They transported one person in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital, she said.

- More to come