Five people have been injured - including one critically - in a two-vehicle crash in Nelson.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Atawhai Drive about 4.25pm.

The crash involved a car and a van.

Three people in the car were injured; one critically, one seriously and a third with moderate injuries.

Advertisement

Two people in the van have moderate injuries.

Police have asked motorists to avoid Atawhai Drive between Allisdair St and Wakapuaka Rd while emergency services work at the scene.

Meanwhile, one person is in a serious condition after they crashed into a tree in Pukekohe, South Auckland on Saturday evening.

Initial reports suggest the car crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Rowles and Waiuku Rds at 5.50pm. The intersection is currently closed.