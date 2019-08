Police have concerns for the safety of a 41-year-old Dunedin man who has been missing for 10 days.

They are appealing for sightings of James Noon who was last seen in the South Dunedin area about 7am on August 13.

Police and his family are concerned for Noon's safety and have released an image of him tonight.

Noon may now have lighter hair than pictured.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Dunedin Police on 03 471 4800.