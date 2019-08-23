National MP Judith Collins will be far from the only politician to write, or have written, a book about her life but she will become one of the few who have done so not as a party leader.

She is also one of the few to write her own book, rather than relying on someone to pen it for her.

This morning, she revealed she is in the process of writing a book about her time in politics.

"I have so many really good stories, I have some great records," she told the Herald.

Collins is in the process of talking to publishers about the book, but said people will find what she is writing "revealing, a little awkward for some, generally positive and forward-looking. It might well surprise".

Over the years, there have been a number of books about politicians published.

The Rise and Fall of a Young Turk was former Prime Minister Robert Muldoon's first memoir – he went on to write three more.

In 2014, a book about the "political phenomenon" Winston Peters was written by Ian Wishart.

After a brief stint as an Alliance Party MP, Pam Corkery wrote about her time in Parliament in Pam's Political Confessions.

It is understood that there are a couple of books about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern under way.

Paul Goldsmith, who wrote a biography of Don Brash, says Collins' book should be "short" and "lighthearted". Photo / Mark Mitchell

In 2005, a biography of former National leader Don Brash was written by Paul Goldsmith – now National's finance spokesman.

Goldsmith is no stranger to writing and has penned seven or eight books that have been published, with a few more that he described as "more private than public".

Asked if he had any advice for Collins, he offered this: "Keep it short".

He said people's attention spans have shrunk over the years and it's important to keep them engaged.

He also suggested she keep it "lighthearted".

Goldsmith pointed to Muldoon's Rise and Fall as a good example of a political biography Collins could use as inspiration.

"They [books] are good if they tell people something they don't already know – that comes back to stories that offer some insight without betraying confidences, and that's the challenge."

And it appears Collins already has that point in mind.

"I can now actually tell what was going on behind the scenes and what was happening – for anyone who is interested in politics they might find it deeply thrilling at times," she said this morning.