A talented New Zealand animator is making her mark in America with an Emmy nomination for her work about gun violence.

Auckland woman Ella Dobson - daughter of broadcaster Jude Dobson - is part of a team nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy for the New York Times series Conception.

Dobson was one of 12 creatives involved in the New York Times' series about becoming a mother and parenthood.

For her project 'When your child's bogeyman is real' Dobson illustrated the story of Melissa, a mother who survived the 2007 Virginia Polytechnic shooting where 32 people were killed.

Ella's Awards