An early childcare centre has been fined more than $200,000 after it failed to identify the danger posed by a dead tree that toppled and injured toddlers.

Four toddlers were seriously injured when the tree toppled to the ground of the outside play area at Discoveries Educare in the Auckland suburb of Newmarket.

A "large cracking noise" was heard as the tree collapsed on and around children and adults on November 8, 2016, Judge Eddie Paul said.

The four children were hospitalised, with one boy suffered several fractures, including two to his skull.

A girl suffered a serious facial laceration that her mother had described as being "down to the bone" which required revision surgery in 2018.

The court heard she has become self-conscious of her appearance, losing confidence and finding it harder to make eye contact with people.

"And perhaps disturbingly now draws herself with a scar," Judge Paul said.

A victim impact statement written by the parent of the boy was read to Auckland District Court today.

They said their once outgoing boy was now fearful of small spaces and being left alone.

"It is like he is scared of everything now."

They were worried his education would suffer in the future, the court heard.

"He is our only child and he is the hope of our whole family."

Discoveries Educare Ltd was prosecuted by WorkSafe for failing to ensure so far as was reasonably practicable, the health and safety of workers.

The childcare was also prosecuted for failing to ensure the health and safety of other persons.

The landlord, Heng Tong Investment, was prosecuted for failing to ensure so far as was reasonably practicable, that the health and safety of other persons, was not put at risk from work carried out as part of the conduct of the business.

Today in the Auckland District Court, Discoveries Educare Ltd was convicted and fined $209,625 and ordered to pay a further $2109 for WorkSafe costs.

They were also ordered to pay reparations of just over $46,000 to the victims' families, which took into consideration $3500 had already been paid.

Heng Tong was fined $89,250 with further costs including emotional harm totalling $122,376 as the overall cost to be paid.

Tong was also ordered to pay WorkSafe costs.

Speaking after the sentencing, Northern Investigations manager for WorkSafe Danielle Henry said it was pure luck that nobody was killed.

"Our investigation found that the tree had been dead for more than a year before it fell," she said.

"The dead tree should have been identified and appropriate steps should have been taken to address this risk, such as removing the tree from the playground.

"Discoveries Educare Limited failed to monitor and manage the condition of the tree and Heng Tong Investment Limited [which leased the property to Discoveries Educare] had not carried out regular visits, assessments or inspections."

Both were responsible for ensuring children and staff were not put at risk by the condition of the tree, yet both failed to identify this very obvious risk, she said.

"Discoveries Educare Limited and Heng Tong Investment Limited both had a duty of care they failed to meet."