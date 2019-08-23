Letter of the week: Chris Bangs, Hillsborough

At the end of his piece about totalitarian socialist and communist regimes (Weekend Herald, August 17) Leighton Smith briefly expresses his surprise that recent surveys show millennials would prefer to live under socialism rather than capitalism. He portrays young people as being ignorant, misinformed and lacking historical perspective.
Modern socialism as practised in democratic multi-party states, such as New Zealand under the Labour-led coalition, is nothing like the totalitarian regimes Mr Smith refers to. It's about social responsibility and fairness.
I would contend that young people are well informed when preferring societies with comprehensive

Climate refugees

Chinese solution

Pot shots

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prisoner voting

Overweight luggage

Guns and sport

A brief word

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.