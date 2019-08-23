Letter of the week: Chris Bangs, Hillsborough

At the end of his piece about totalitarian socialist and communist regimes (Weekend Herald, August 17) Leighton Smith briefly expresses his surprise that recent surveys show millennials would prefer to live under socialism rather than capitalism. He portrays young people as being ignorant, misinformed and lacking historical perspective.

Modern socialism as practised in democratic multi-party states, such as New Zealand under the Labour-led coalition, is nothing like the totalitarian regimes Mr Smith refers to. It's about social responsibility and fairness.

I would contend that young people are well informed when preferring societies with comprehensive state-run health, education and welfare systems in which wealth is more evenly distributed than in capitalist regimes. Of course, this is still very much a work in progress here.

Climate refugees

Tuvalu children sitting in water at the Pacific Island Forum summit and a Swedish teenager now sailing carbon-neutral to New York have raised our awareness and plucked at our conscience. They remind us that climate change and rising sea levels will compel millions living in low-lying countries to relocate. Where will they go?

Fran O'Sullivan (Weekend Herald, August 17) considers one approach. I propose another. Make a list of the world's economies, ranked by their carbon-equivalent emission of greenhouse gases. Make another list of the number of persons now displaced and likely to be displaced by rising sea levels in the coming decade. Then oblige each government to allocate visas to the anticipated migrants in proportion to its economy's greenhouse gas emissions. Each receiving country can make its own decisions about how to induct, settle and integrate the migrants, according to its existing laws and resources. Looking ahead, If a given country undertakes significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, its migrant quota would reduce correspondingly.

This extension of "the polluter pays" principle will incentivise governments not only to exercise humanitarian generosity to the current generation of climate change victims but also to take better care of the planet for everyone's future generations.

Stephen Hoadley, Castor Bay.



Chinese solution

Here in New Zealand we know that Mainland China sees the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong as a challenge to both its ideology and its "iron-fisted" rule. We are aware of how China's means of dealing with such defiance is pragmatic brutality ... executions, torture and forced indoctrination.

If that proves to be the case this time around, we as a country can prepare to take in our fair share of immigrants from Hong Kong from both demographics, i.e. those who have the necessary wealth to buy Kiwi citizenship, and the many others who because their lives will be at risk, should be accepted on humanitarian grounds.

Dennis Pennefather, Te Awamutu.



Pot shots

So the executive director of New Zealand's largest licensed medicinal cannabis company (Weekend Herald, August 17) supports the legalising of the personal use of cannabis - no real surprise. Paul Manning then attempts to take the moral high ground with his concerns about cannabis remaining in a gang-controlled black market. Spare me the crocodile tears. How naive to think that opening the market up will somehow give less control to the gangs. Gangs will simply change their method of operation and offer the cheapest cannabis on the market in greater volume. The laws of supply and demand always rule in any sort of market.

Watch now for Mr Manning and his ilk to up the ante to capture the hearts and minds of New Zealanders with public education campaigns before the cannabis referendum. It looks like the campaign has already started.

Steve Horne, Raglan.



Advertisement

Prisoner voting

Audrey Young (Weekend Herald, August 17) makes the case that Parliament will not allow prisoners the right to vote - notwithstanding the Supreme Court declaration that this is discriminatory contrary to the Bill of Rights - as it makes good sense for all parties to show that they are strong on law and order.

Discrimination occurs when some are treated less favourably than others of the same class. But prisoners, like us, are still people, citizens or residents. Nevertheless, Parliament has the power to over-ride the Bill of Rights and the question is whether it should do so in the interests of the country overall?

I doubt if any unlawful imprisonable act was ever prevented by the thought that the right to vote would be lost - or would likely add to the punishment otherwise provided. Conversely, it is doubtful that loss of the right to vote would significantly aggravate further any feeling of alienation and hence interfere with prisoner rehabilitation.

If there is no significant gain to be achieved, prisoners should not be deprived of voting rights. New Zealand's democracy (and its regard for the rights of the individual) is well regarded in international comparisons and we should proudly ensure that this is thereby improved.

John Collinge, St Mary's Bay.



Overweight luggage

My wife and I were boarding a flight to Wellington when we were told we had to weigh our hand luggage. Hers weighed over 7kg. The flight attendant suggested she transfer some of her luggage into my bag. How stupid is that? Our combined weight would still be the same. As it was, she couldn't do that because my case also weighed over 7kg. I argued that, at 78kg myself, my bag and I together weighed 86kg, considerably less than other passengers, with or without their luggage.

So what to do? I opened my bag and proceeded to put on two bulky jackets, and then rearranged the contents of our two bags. "You can't do that," the flight attendant told me. "Why not? I'm cold. And that lady over there has a big jacket on, so why can't I?" I replied. "But you've got two jackets on," I was told. "Yes, but I don't have a singlet. Are you going to count the layers of clothes of every passenger?"

I was begrudgingly let through.

I would hope that air travel is governed by logic - things like maths and physics - not stupidity. Is an 8kg piece of hand luggage going to bring the plane down? If so, what about the heavier passengers? If not, why the fuss?

If the issue is about taking up too much space in the overhead lockers, then it's a matter of size, not weight.

R Williams, Kohimarama.



Guns and sport

Glen Stanton proposes that darts should not be considered a sport from lack of physical activity (NZ Herald, August 16). How then does he feel about shooting being included in the Olympics? The "sportsperson" lies down and moves one finger.

I suggest that the New Zealand government should cease to recognise any "sport" involving guns as legal or entitled to financial support.

Culling should be the responsibility of the land owner or of government employed or registered wardens. "Sport shooters" should buy themselves cameras.

I served in the Middle East in WWII, and know the real purpose of guns.

John Binsley, Parnell.



A brief word

What a fine, uplifting letter from Prof John Werry (Weekend Herald, Aug 17). May many more follow his shining example of truth and compassion. John Hampson, Meadowbank.

With the council permitting any mode of travel on our footpaths, small cars will no doubt shortly be joining the scooters and bicycles. So much for a more walkable city. S Brodie, Onehunga.

Isn't it about time NZ is promoted as dangerous as any other nation and warn tourists of the dangers instead of promoting us as a clean green nation full of caring happy people prancing through the daffodils? Jenny Petersen, Kawerau.

it wasn't socialism that started two world wars. John Capener, Kawerau.

I am constantly amazed at the comments by Kiwis whenever the All Blacks take a loss. It's as if a century of sports dominance is erased from memory. Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.

Advertisement

Many restaurants were half full with most people watching the Bledisloe Cup decider at the ground or at home. Why not play the games in the afternoon so patrons can celebrate the big win over dinner? Murray Hunter, Titirangi.

When one looks at the talent available to fill the back three positions in the All Blacks World Cup squad, someone is going to be desperately unlucky. Dennis Ross, St Heliers.

If Peter FitzSimons would like a black bandanna to wear on his empty head instead of the red one he always wears I'd be happy to supply him with one. J D Rack, Waiuku.

Seventeen more years Wallabies, seventeen more years. Glenn Forsyth, Taupo.

Mike Hosking interviewing Allan Jones? The visually impaired and the blind. Ian Findlay, Napier.

There is no escape from capitalism because, without it, we would still have to survive as cave dwelling hunters and gatherers. Jens Meder, Pt Chevalier.

With over 200,000 working age people receiving a benefit why are we employing fruit pickers from the Pacific islands? Peter Reekie, Whangamata.

I visited Hamilton where a Z petrol station had 91 for $2.14 - the same price as a station in Auckland. I was not aware Hamilton had also introduced a regional fuel tax. M Boardman, Browns Bay.

I wonder if Auckland Council has calculated the cost of the bridge to Devonport Island? John Little, Milford.