Traffic remains heavy on the Southwestern Motorway after a multi-vehicle crash caused delays this morning for motorists heading to Auckland Airport.

The crash at 6.30am blocked parts of the Southwestern Motorway for motorists heading south.

The crash occurred near the Neilson St offramp, before Queenstown Rd.

The scene took an hour to clear and delays are still continuing, NZTA said.

Advertisement

FINAL UPDATE 7:45AM

This crash scene now fully cleared. Congestion is heavy on roads leading to #SH20 on-ramps around Hillsborough Rd and Maioro St. Allow extra time for southbound journeys via #SH20 this morning. ^TPhttps://t.co/VhklXiviTG — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 22, 2019

"Pass with extra care and expect delays if heading to Auckland Airport this morning," NZTA said earlier.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:35AM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right lanes southbound near the Neilson St off-ramp, after Queenstown Rd. Pass with extra care and expect delays if heading to @AKL_Airport this morning. ^TP pic.twitter.com/9oOvw6GKR6 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 22, 2019

Also today a breakdown caused problems citybound on the Southern Motorway.