School Census

Two-thirds of Kiwi kids have their own cellphone by the age of 11, a new survey has found.

Census At School, which has surveyed just over 23,000 children at 458 schools so far this year, has found that almost a quarter of children have their own phone by Year 4 - around the age of 8 - and 64 per cent do by Year 7, around age 11.

Just over 90 per cent have their own phone by the first year of high school and 98 per cent by their final year.

Although the census has been running since 2003,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

School census