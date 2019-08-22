A stunning sunrise in Hawke's Bay is just what sailors didn't want, setting up a weekend of unpredictable weather across the region.

Although things won't be as chaotic as thundery weather up north, Hawke's Bay can expect showers, some heavy, and gusty winds, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

Friday will start fine, but evening showers will kick in. Saturday would be a similar story, but could also have gusty winds.

Sunday would be the "pick of the weekend" for Napier, Hastings, and across the region, Ferris said, with fine weather throughout.

However, winds would become even gustier late into Sunday afternoon, although no warnings were in place just yet.