A lamb born with no wool is an incredibly rare occurrence, but it has just occurred in Rotorua.
Christened Skippy, due to its likeness to a kangaroo, the lamb was one of triplets born on August 17 on the Clayton Rd farm of Kerris Browne.
"I didn't know what to think when I first saw the lamb," Browne said. "It was all pink with big bulging eyes, an elongated face, ears that stuck straight up in the air and bones you could see just underneath the skin.
"It really did look like a baby kangaroo. It was hideously ugly andlooked deformed."
Federated Farmers Meat and Wool Industry Group Chairman Miles Anderson said he had heard of cases of lambs being born without wool but described it as a very rare occurrence.
"It does happen and, in most cases, is probably a metabolic issue during pregnancy," Anderson said. "In this case, because the lamb was one of three, it could possibly have been the runt and missed out on nutrients."