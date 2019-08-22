A lamb born with no wool is an incredibly rare occurrence, but it has just occurred in Rotorua.

Christened Skippy, due to its likeness to a kangaroo, the lamb was one of triplets born on August 17 on the Clayton Rd farm of Kerris Browne.

"I didn't know what to think when I first saw the lamb," Browne said. "It was all pink with big bulging eyes, an elongated face, ears that stuck straight up in the air and bones you could see just underneath the skin.

"It really did look like a baby kangaroo. It was hideously ugly and

