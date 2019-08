Auckland is copping a soaking this afternoon - with 50 lightning strikes reported and a deluge of heavy rain.

At least two stores at the Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Mt Wellington have been closed to customers because of flooding issues.

Shoppers reported seeing water raining down inside the L'Occitane store.

Rachel Simpson told the Herald she walked past the boutique store as staff were positioning buckets to catch water leaking from the ceiling.

"I saw a few other patches [of leaks] near the store next door and you can see some rain water coming through the cracks.''

Simpson said she walked past the area between 12.20 to 12.30pm and guessed staff had been working to keep things dry for about 20 minutes.

When she passed the store about 20 minutes later, a security guard was standing outside telling people not to take videos or photos.

By then one of the shops next door had been closed too, she said.

"The doors were closed but when I looked inside... there was water seeping through the door on the floor.''

Water rains down inside the L'Occitane store at Sylvia Park.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said about 12.15pm that in the past hour, there had been 50 lightning strikes recorded in the city.

Current radar image showing an active bands of showers bringing thunderstorms into the Auckland region. Stay up to date with our forecasts as the risk of severe thunderstorms increases overnight https://t.co/GZIq9Jlbrw ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/FRCXD8ipRq — MetService (@MetService) August 21, 2019

Satellite images Niwa shared on its social media platforms showed dramatic pictures of active lighting and weather activity over the upper North Island and wider Tasman area this morning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have blown into Auckland!



The Harbour Bridge faded from view 💨 ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/nOHpR4f78b — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 21, 2019

The MetService is warning Aucklanders to brace for a stormy night, with gale force northwest winds and thunderstorms set to hit Northland and Auckland between midnight and 6am Friday.

So far in August there have only been three days with less than 1mm of rain reported at Auckland Airport. The weekend may bring another dry day to parts of the city, with a forecast of isolated showers.

"Saturday is a more settled day for most Kiwis with a warming atmosphere and higher surface pressures across the country. However more unsettled weather is encroaching on the South Island during the latter half of the weekend," MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

The MetService has also got radar images showing active bands of showers bringing thunderstorms in and around the Auckland region at the moment.

People are being told to keep an eye on the forecast and to stay up-to-date in particular with any severe weather warnings, as there is a risk of severe thunderstorms overnight.

There are currently a number of severe thunderstorm watches in place - issued by the MetService - for Auckland, Great Barrier Island, the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato and Waitomo.