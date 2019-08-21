Green Party co-leader James Shaw has spoken about the moment he was attacked while walking to work earlier this year.

Shaw said during the assault he was told "others were coming for him" and to "stop what he was doing" when he was attacked in Wellington earlier this year.

A disputed fact hearing into the attack is ongoing at the Wellington District Court.

A 47-year-old, who has interim name suppression, had earlier pleaded guilty to injuring Shaw with intent but disputed some of the facts.

The defendant disagreed with the order of the attack. He maintains he tripped Shaw and punched him two times on the ground, while Shaw remembers otherwise.

Shaw told the court he was walking to work on March 14, listening to music through his headphones, near the entrance to Botanical Gardens on Glenmore Street.

He said he was about to cross a pedestrian crossing when he heard someone say "James".

"I turned around and saw a man approaching me, so I took my headphones off and he said he wanted to have a quick chat."

Shaw said the man mentioned three nights ago he had a beneficiary stay at his house and then said, "they're coming for you."

Shaw also claimed the man said, "You need to stop what you're doing with the United Nations" or "something along those lines".

Shaw recalled when he turned away, the man side-stepped in front of him and grabbed his lapel.

He said the man was repeating "you need to stop, you need to listen" while Shaw told the man "you're assaulting me you need to take your hands off me."

Shaw said the man gave a "pretty solid punch" to his eye and punched him three or four times.

He said the man pushed him to the ground and that he remembers being punch and kicked.

The defendant's lawyer questioned Shaw whether he "exaggerated" certain aspects, but Shaw said he was "pretty clear of the chain of events."

After being looked at by ambulance staff, Shaw went to work at Parliament but then started bleeding out of his nose.

He checked into the emergency department and had injuries to his eye area, a fractured eye socket and grazes to his hand.