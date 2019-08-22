Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's where to draw the line when holding politicians to account. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Australian radio host Alan Jones practically caused a transtasman diplomatic incident after saying on air that our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern needed a sock shoved "down her throat", and that Aussie PM Scott Morrison should give her "a few backhanders".

It's led to widespread backlash, and big name advertisers leaving his show in droves.

But Jacinda Ardern isn't just anyone, she's the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: