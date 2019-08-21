Police are still hunting for three men who escaped custody yesterday outside a Levin courthouse.

Wiremu Eparaima, Te Wera Hemara, and Emmanuel Witana were being placed into transport at Levin District Court about 5.40pm when a fourth man restrained a police officer, allowing the trio to escape.

They ran from the station and hijacked a car, forcing the driver to take them some distance before they got out and fled.

"Levin Police do not want to unduly concern members of the public, but advise the community to be aware and report any suspicious activity to police by calling 111 immediately," police said last night.

Members of the public were advised not to approach the three men.

"Police are committed to locating and arresting these offenders as quickly as possible and asks for the public's support to do this," police said.

There were reports last night of police stopping and searching cars in Waiterere Beach, looking for the escaped prisoners.

Concerned locals posted to social media that they were triple-checking their locks and would not be answering any doorknocks.

A spokeswoman said police were still trying to find the men at 6am. She did not answer a question about whether the men had been spotted.