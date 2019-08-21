ANALYSIS:

It took an eleventh hour bid for Wellington's mayoral race to get hot, but the battle for the city's wards and regional council seats has been bubbling away for some time.

Local body election candidate nominations have closed, the players have been revealed, and the game is on.

Revelations Sir Peter Jackson is bankrolling mayoral candidate Andy Foster means the Shelly Bay saga will be an election issue.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Meanwhile, councillor Diane Calvert's mayoral bid has the Julie Anne Genter secret letter saga written all over it.

One of the most interesting wards in the city

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.