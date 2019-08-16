Sir Peter Jackson is throwing his money behind Wellington's latest mayoral hopeful, putting the Shelly Bay saga firmly on the agenda for this year's local body elections.

It's understood the filmmaker will be bankrolling councillor Andy Foster, who is confirming his run for the capital's mayoralty at an announcement this afternoon. Jackson is expected to attend the announcement.

An email has been sent to Weta employees, asking those who are "passionate about the Shelly Bay issue" to join Jackson in support.

Foster has always said he'd consider running for the mayoralty if he could get the support and financial backing.

Advertisement

A Facebook event has been created inviting members of the public to join Foster at Shelly Bay for an "important announcement" at 4pm.

"Andy has been an important voice in challenging the Shelly Bay consent and questioning the integrity of the council process," it reads.

Jackson's ongoing keyboard battle with Shelly Bay developers and Wellington City Council has been publicly aired several times this year.

In March an email, provided to the Herald, showed Jackson and partner Dame Fran Walsh were invited to a meeting with prominent property developer Ian Cassels and the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust to talk about how they might "be involved" in the development.

"As you know, we're loyal Wellingtonians who care deeply about our city, and we want to see it prosper. However, we see little point in having this meeting at the moment," Jackson said the email.

"Fran and I are not, and never will be, interested in associating with a team who seem determined to turn Shelly Bay into something that has been described as "Sausalito" - but which, in reality, will invoke blocks of Soviet-era apartments dumped on Wellington's picturesque peninsula."

In April he took to his Facebook page promising to start posting emails between himself and mayor Justin Lester.

He invited any New Zealanders, particularly Wellingtonians, to join him in the fight to save Shelly Bay.

Advertisement

In another pointed attack on Wellington City Council, Jackson said he was deeply concerned about the council's approach to the development near his home suburb of Miramar, and on a dilapidated military site where he previously planned and failed to build a movie museum and convention centre.

"It has been alleged the conduct of some Wellington City Council officers might be reminiscent of the unsavoury political practices normally found in countries like Albania (and that's with apologies to Albania)."

Lester has previously said Jackson was entitled to his views, but he did not share them.

"All Wellingtonians recognise there is a housing crisis within our country and our city. We will do everything within our power to increase all forms of housing supply," he said.

"It's difficult to try to build more houses when somebody is always willing to oppose but that situation is not sustainable for the country."

Project director Earl Hope-Pearson has previously said the contents of Jackson's letters were "dangerously" factually incorrect and highly defamatory.

Previous claims of council bias towards The Wellington Company were already ruled out in the Court of Appeal, he said.

"Regarding the comments about the 'soviet' style development ... it seems Jackson was referring to previously-published fabricated images designed by Miramar BID that are false."