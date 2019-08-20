Police are responding to an unfolding incident at the Manukau Institute of Technology in Otara, South Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of a male behaving in a disorderly manner at a property on Otara Road about 11.10 this morning. Police spoke to the male involved and the matter has been resolved.

"Police can confirm no weapon was involved."

An MIT spokesperson said the incident had happened at MIT's Secondary-Tertiary high school.

Advertisement

"It was essentially an incident between two groups within the school. As part of our procedure we went into lockdown. All parents were notified and the students in question will be dealt with within the school," he said.

"Initial reports indicated there was a weapon but police didn't find anything."

The students involved were male but he declined to give more information for privacy reasons. Students in the high school are aged between 15 and 18.