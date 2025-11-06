Advertisement
Wellington rattled by magnitude 4.9 earthquake felt by thousands

NZ Herald
An earthquake struck west of Wellington on Thursday November 6, 2025. Image / GeoNet

Wellington has been rattled by a nearby earthquake this evening.

GeoNet’s latest report put the quake at 4.9 magnitude.

It struck shortly after 9pm in the Cook Strait around 22km north-west of Wellington, and at a depth of 24km.

Over 30,000 people have reported feeling the quake so far, with

