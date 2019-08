Everyone has been accounted for after a early morning house fire in Hamilton.

Fire crews were called to a house on Vesty Ave in Hillcrest just after 5am to find it ablaze, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

Residents of the home escaped, despite initial reports of some people being trapped.

Three fire crews worked to bring the fire under control.

Advertisement

A fire investigator was now looking into the cause of the blaze, she said.