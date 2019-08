Four people made a lucky escape last night when their car plunged upside down into Lake Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened at 11.30pm at Sulphur Pt on Queens Dr.

She said initial reports were that the car had gone into the lake with four people inside, however, all managed to get out.

One person was taken to Rotorua Hospital with minor injuries and a tow truck retrieved the car shortly after.

Police are making inquiries.