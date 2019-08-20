Crashes and wet weather are causing delays for Auckland motorists eager to get home this evening.

A section of State Highway 22 in Paerata is closed due to a serious crash. Emergency services are on site and motorists are advised to please follow their directions.

Police were called about 6.15pm following a report of a two-car crash on Paerata Rd, between Puhitahi Hill Rd and Crown Rd.

St John said it was treating four patients, with their conditions varying from minor to serious.

Advertisement

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has advised motorists to avoid the area or expect delays.

SH22 PAERATA RD - SERIOUS CRASH - 7.00PM

A section of #SH22 (Paerata Road) is CLOSED due to a serious crash. Emergency services are on-site please follow their directions. We are signing off for the night, for overnight updates, please check here: https://t.co/muwpGzOv7p. ^MF pic.twitter.com/XwAFWAi0Hs — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 20, 2019

A crash on the Southern Motorway was blocking the right southbound lane just after the Penrose Rd overbridge, but has been pushed clear of lanes.

Motorists are advised to pass the scene with care and expect delays as congestion eases through the area.

Traffic is reportedly heavy southbound leaving the city through to Ellerslie. Northbound is heavy from Princes St through to Greenlane then busy to the city

An earlier crash on the Northern Motorway is now clear of lanes, but is still causing delays southbound between Greville Rd and Sunnynook.

Traffic is also queuing for Upper Harbour Highway, with heavy traffic northbound from Stafford Rd through to Upper Harbour Highway.

On the Northwestern Motorway there are queues for approaches to SH1 interchanges southbound, then heavy from Great North Rd through to Te Atatu northbound.

The Southwestern Motorway has queues for SH1 interchange, and northbound is busy from Massey Rd through to Onehunga Wharf.

Advertisement