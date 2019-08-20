New Zealand Police have paid their respects to Constable Elliot, the world's first police guinea pig, two years after the furry critter passed away while in uniform.

"Constable Elliot" - with his own blue uniform similar to that worn by our Kiwi cops - was revealed in 2017 as the latest recruit teaching Kiwis to drive slowly.

Police had some fun with Elliot - which they said was based with their Wellington team - on their social media.

To go with his introduction to the social world, police provided some guinea pig facts.

Advertisement

"Did you know that a piggie's top speed can be around 9km/h?"

However, the guinea pig died suddenly in 2017 after a rather unfortunate incident with a cardboard box.

Constable Elliot. Photo / NZ Police

Police have since paid tribute to their colleague and friend.

"20 August 2017, Constable Elliot died and today marks two years since that sad milestone," police wrote.

"He was the world's first police guinea pig, bred and owned by a Wellingtonian Police family.

"Constable Elliot found fame in May of 2017, when he donned a tiny uniform and promoted safe driving around schools, burglary prevention and theft of Subaru cars.

"He died after a very short but sudden illness that may or may not have been linked to eating a cardboard box. His human family still miss him as do many fans of his world-wide."

20 August 2017, Constable Elliot died and today marks two years since that sad milestone. He was the world’s first... Posted by New Zealand Police on Monday, 19 August 2019

The community joined in on the tribute with some thanking police for their beautiful words.

Advertisement

"Where else in the world would you ever get a post of dedication to the cutest little police guinea pig and his little uniform!" one person wrote.

Another said: "It's always sad when a member of the Pawlice dies."