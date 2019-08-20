Could the most interesting aspect of the current local government elections turn out to be generational change? At the moment, there is a surge of media and activist focus on younger candidates standing for office. It suddenly seems to be "cool" again to want to be a local body politician.

Some are calling the apparent surge of youth candidates "the Swarbrick effect", after the surprisingly successful 2016 Auckland mayoralty campaign (she came third) by now-Green MP Chloe Swarbrick when she was only 22.

Others are calling it a "youthquake", and pointing to the global zeitgeist of young people getting involved

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Driven by climate change

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The need for more youth candidates

The new generation of candidates profiled